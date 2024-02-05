Steve Belichick to join Washington as defensive coordinator: reports

Washington Huskies head football coach Jedd Fisch reportedly made the bold move to bring a Belichick onto his coaching staff for the 2024 season – Steve Belichick, that is.

Belichick was tapped to be the Huskies’ defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Steve Belichick is the son of legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. He spent the last 12 seasons as a defensive coach with the Patriots, five as the defensive play-caller.

Fisch and Belichick have a previous relationship. The two were on the Patriots’ staff together in 2020. Fisch was the quarterbacks coach. Fisch then took the Arizona Wildcats head coaching job and was there from 2021 to 2023 before he stunned the college football world and took the Huskies gig.

Belichick, 36, started as a defensive assistant and worked his way to safeties coach, secondary coach and outside linebackers coach. He was a part of the staff when the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX, LI and LIII.

The Patriots and Bill Belichick parted ways in January after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles together. New England named Jerod Mayor the team’s next head coach. Mayo offered Steve Belichick and his brother Brian a job on his staff, according to NESN.

Fisch took the Washington job after Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama to replace Nick Saban.

The Huskies were national champion runners-up during the 2023 season. The team finished 14-1 overall and undefeated in the Pac-12 Conference.