Stephen A. Smith on Will Levis' mayo deal: 'I knew he had to be White'

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith said Wednesday he "cringed" after hearing the mayonnaise habit of Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis.

Smith addressed Levis and his mayonnaise love in the latest episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show." He titled the separate clip, "Only a white person would put mayonnaise in their coffee."

"Do y'all know he got a lifetime deal with Hellmann's? That's worse than that UFC fighter who had a lifetime contract with Popeye’s Chicken. That’s just nasty," Smith said.

"And, by the way, I’m going to say something that ain’t popular but it needs to be said . . . when I saw this I knew he had to be White. Ain’t no brothers or sisters doing that. Ain’t no brothers or sisters putting mayonnaise in their coffee. That had to be somebody White. It’s all love."

Levis signed the lifetime deal with Hellmann’s on Tuesday. He went viral during the NFL Draft process when he revealed that he put a dab of mayo in his coffee.

Levis dished to Fox News Digital about why he fell in love with the condiment in the first place.

"I think my palette maybe developed a little earlier than most, and so I was definitely dipping all my nuggets and everything in ketchup. But I started putting mayonnaise on my sandwich like when I was pretty young, all my deli sandwiches, like turkey, cheese, mayo," he said.

"I remember going to lunch and having one of those every single day in elementary school. But yeah, I don’t know, probably just my parents who forced me to eat what they wanted me to eat, and I ended up just liking it."

Levis was ridiculed about putting the dab of mayonnaise into his coffee, but he explained that he’s tried – sometimes successfully – to get others to at least give the condiment a try.

"I think it’s obviously because of just going viral for putting it in coffee and trying it that way," Levis told Fox News Digital. "People have brought that up to me and then said like, ‘How could you?’ and things like that. I’ve made an effort from time to time to try to sway people’s opinions on mayonnaise if they have a strong negative one. And I’ve succeeded in that, I think, a few times.

"Getting people to believe they like mayonnaise when they didn’t even know they liked mayonnaise or just putting people on in general. It’s a great condiment, and it’s a very versatile condiment, and it’s probably my favorite condiment."

Levis added that the partnership was something that just made sense to him.

"I think truly just how organic the deal is in terms that I really only used Hellmann’s my entire life," he added. "It’s been stocked in my fridge since I was a little kid since I can remember. And it’s been a staple in my diet for as long as I can remember. It just makes sense. I wasn’t going to do it unless it was with, you know, I don’t really do any deal unless it makes sense, and this makes all the sense in the world."