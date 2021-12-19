Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Steelers stop Titans inches from 1st down on final drive, complete comeback for win

The Steelers picked up their second win in three games despite managing just 168 yards on offense.

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was just inches away from resurrecting Tennessee’s offense late in the second half of Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh but a big stop by Steelers cornerback Joe Haden kept their playoff hopes alive with a 19-13 victory. 

The Titans started the second half with a 10-point lead but quarterback Ryan Tannehill struggled to find his passing game. He was 23-of-32 for 153 yards and was sacked four times, including 1.5 by Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt, giving him 17.5 on the season, a franchise record.

JAGUARS FAN ARRESTED AFTER RUNNING INTO THE END ZONE AS JAMES ROBINSON SCORES A TOUCHDOWN 

Ahkello Witherspoon #25 and Joe Haden #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrate a stop on fourth down in the fourth quarter to end the game at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

Ahkello Witherspoon #25 and Joe Haden #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrate a stop on fourth down in the fourth quarter to end the game at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Steelers' defense stepped up in a big way, allowing Pittsburgh to come back 19-13, and in the final minute of the game, Haden locked in the win with a huge stop. 

Tannehill got the ball down to the Steelers 19 with just a min left but after failing to convert on the first three downs, he connected with Westbrook-Ikhine who was stopped by Haden just short of a first down with 27 seconds left in the game. 

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) makes a critical fourth down tackle against Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) in the fourth quarter during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans on December 19, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) makes a critical fourth down tackle against Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) in the fourth quarter during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans on December 19, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.  (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It's a sick feeling," Tannehill said after the game. "It has to get cleaned up. You turn the ball over as many times as we did, you're going to put yourself in a tough position. The defense kept us in the game by the way they played; had huge stops after those turnovers, holding them to field goals. But offensively, we have to play cleaner football." 

Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans is tackled by Alex Highsmith #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers after a pass in the fourth quarter of the game at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans is tackled by Alex Highsmith #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers after a pass in the fourth quarter of the game at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Steelers picked up their second win in three games despite managing just 168 yards on offense. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com