Steelers stop Titans inches from 1st down on final drive, complete comeback for win

Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was just inches away from resurrecting Tennessee’s offense late in the second half of Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh but a big stop by Steelers cornerback Joe Haden kept their playoff hopes alive with a 19-13 victory.

The Titans started the second half with a 10-point lead but quarterback Ryan Tannehil l struggled to find his passing game. He was 23-of-32 for 153 yards and was sacked four times, including 1.5 by Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt, giving him 17.5 on the season, a franchise record.

The Steelers' defense stepped up in a big way, allowing Pittsburgh to come back 19-13, and in the final minute of the game, Haden locked in the win with a huge stop.

Tannehill got the ball down to the Steelers 19 with just a min left but after failing to convert on the first three downs, he connected with Westbrook-Ikhine who was stopped by Haden just short of a first down with 27 seconds left in the game.

"It's a sick feeling," Tannehill said after the game. "It has to get cleaned up. You turn the ball over as many times as we did, you're going to put yourself in a tough position. The defense kept us in the game by the way they played; had huge stops after those turnovers, holding them to field goals. But offensively, we have to play cleaner football."

The Steelers picked up their second win in three games despite managing just 168 yards on offense.

