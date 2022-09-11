Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Steelers' social media troll Bengals amid overtime win, Joe Burrow's struggles

Chris Boswell hit the game-winning field goal

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly had to eat some trash talk during Sunday’s 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joe Burrow had one of the worst first halves of any quarterback in NFL history when he tossed three interceptions and lost a fumble.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers sacks quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers sacks quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

He’s the second quarterback in the last 20 seasons to turn the ball over four times in the first half of the season, which included a strip-sack for the Steelers, per ESPN. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did it in 2019 against the New York Jets.

Burrow’s struggles in the first half prompted the Steelers’ social media team to troll the Bengals.

The Bengals would eventually force overtime, and if it wasn’t for a few missed kicks by Evan McPherson, Cincinnati may have won and Pittsburgh would’ve had to face some of their own medicine.

It didn’t turn out that way.

STEELERS' CHRIS BOSWELL KICKS GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL AFTER BENGALS COME BACK

In overtime, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell had his first game-winning field-goal try doink off the crossbar, but his second try was good as time was nearly about to expire.

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers coaches his team against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers coaches his team against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Burrow finished with four interceptions on the day. Minkah Fitzpatrick had the first one, returning it back for a touchdown. Cameron Sutton, T.J. Watt and Ahkello Witherspoon each had one pick as well.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers d1q at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers d1q at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick had 14 total tackles to go along with his incredible day. Watt had a sack before he left with what the Steelers reportedly fear is a torn pectoral.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.