Steelers' Najee Harris blames brief absence on teammate's girlfriend's Thanksgiving meal

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris tied the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter of their win with a 10-yard rushing touchdown and led the team in yards on Sunday.

But there was a point early in the matchup when it looked like Harris may have suffered an injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the first quarter, Harris was briefly sidelined in what was thought to be a knee injury. However, he admitted it was a bit sillier than that. He told reporters after the game he had too much food at Thanksgiving – hosted by Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth’s girlfriend, Jill.

"It’s Thanksgiving, Pat’s girlfriend, Jill, she made this fire-a-- little banana thing," Harris said. "I had too much. I guess I didn’t know it affected me until that first drive. So, I blame her."

The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout said he ate some oranges to help out with his affliction.

STEELERS TIE NFL RECORD WITH 21 CONSECUTIVE NON-LOSING SEASONS AFTER WIN OVER BENGALS

Harris’ touchdown was clutch in the high-scoring affair. He finished with 75 rushing yards on 16 carries. He also had six catches for 54 yards.

Freiermuth had six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown grab. He gave a special shoutout to his girlfriend on X after Steelers fans were surprised with the 44-point result.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh moved to 9-3 on the season and are in first place in the AFC North.