Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' Najee Harris blames brief absence on teammate's girlfriend's Thanksgiving meal

Pat Freiermuth's girlfriend made dinner for the team

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 2 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris tied the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter of their win with a 10-yard rushing touchdown and led the team in yards on Sunday.

But there was a point early in the matchup when it looked like Harris may have suffered an injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Najee Harris scores a TD

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

In the first quarter, Harris was briefly sidelined in what was thought to be a knee injury. However, he admitted it was a bit sillier than that. He told reporters after the game he had too much food at Thanksgiving – hosted by Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth’s girlfriend, Jill.

"It’s Thanksgiving, Pat’s girlfriend, Jill, she made this fire-a-- little banana thing," Harris said. "I had too much. I guess I didn’t know it affected me until that first drive. So, I blame her."

The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout said he ate some oranges to help out with his affliction.

Najee Harris runs the ball

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris runs the ball against the Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

STEELERS TIE NFL RECORD WITH 21 CONSECUTIVE NON-LOSING SEASONS AFTER WIN OVER BENGALS

Harris’ touchdown was clutch in the high-scoring affair. He finished with 75 rushing yards on 16 carries. He also had six catches for 54 yards.

Freiermuth had six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown grab. He gave a special shoutout to his girlfriend on X after Steelers fans were surprised with the 44-point result.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pat Freiermuth celebrates

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth celebrates with wide receiver Mike Williams after scoring a touchdown against the Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Pittsburgh moved to 9-3 on the season and are in first place in the AFC North.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.