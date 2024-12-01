Steelers tie NFL record with 21 consecutive non-losing seasons after win over Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t know anything about losing records – at least for the last 21 seasons.

Russell Wilson threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns as the Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 44-38 to wrap up their ninth win of the season. The ninth win guaranteed the Steelers will finish above .500.

It’s the 21st straight season the Steelers have finished at or above the .500 mark, tying an NFL record with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s the 18th consecutive season they’ve had a winning year under head coach Mike Tomlin. The other three were under Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Cowher.

Tom Landry led the Cowboys to 21 straight non-losing seasons from 1965 to 1985.

Tomlin has been the head coach of the Steelers since the 2007 season. He has one Super Bowl title on his resume. He is 182-103-2 all-time.

"I thought our group smiled in the face of it, particularly [quarterback Russell Wilson]," Tomlin said after the game. "It's the first time for him going through AFC North football, and I thought he acclimated himself to it well today. He put himself squarely in the history of this series with that performance today."

The last time the Steelers finished with a losing record was in 2003 when they were 6-10 with Tommy Maddox at quarterback. The team drafted Ben Roethlisberger in the following draft and their bruising defense helped the team to a 15-1 season in 2004. They won the Super Bowl under Cowher in 2005.

With Pittsburgh’s win over Cincinnati, the Steelers took a commanding lead in the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Philadelphia Eagles and will move at least one game behind the Steelers in the win column.