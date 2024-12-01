Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers tie NFL record with 21 consecutive non-losing seasons after win over Bengals

Tom Landry's Cowboys set record from 1960s to 1980s

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t know anything about losing records – at least for the last 21 seasons.

Russell Wilson threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns as the Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 44-38 to wrap up their ninth win of the season. The ninth win guaranteed the Steelers will finish above .500.

Mike Tomlin after Bengals win

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks to reporters after the game against the Bengals, Dec. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

It’s the 21st straight season the Steelers have finished at or above the .500 mark, tying an NFL record with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s the 18th consecutive season they’ve had a winning year under head coach Mike Tomlin. The other three were under Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Cowher.

Tom Landry led the Cowboys to 21 straight non-losing seasons from 1965 to 1985.

Tomlin has been the head coach of the Steelers since the 2007 season. He has one Super Bowl title on his resume. He is 182-103-2 all-time.

Tom Landy in 1985

Dallas Cowboys head coach Tom Landry is shown during a game in Cincinnati on Dec. 8, 1985. (Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

"I thought our group smiled in the face of it, particularly [quarterback Russell Wilson]," Tomlin said after the game. "It's the first time for him going through AFC North football, and I thought he acclimated himself to it well today. He put himself squarely in the history of this series with that performance today."

The last time the Steelers finished with a losing record was in 2003 when they were 6-10 with Tommy Maddox at quarterback. The team drafted Ben Roethlisberger in the following draft and their bruising defense helped the team to a 15-1 season in 2004. They won the Super Bowl under Cowher in 2005.

Mike Tomlin looks up

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sideline in the second half against the Browns, Nov. 21, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

With Pittsburgh’s win over Cincinnati, the Steelers took a commanding lead in the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Philadelphia Eagles and will move at least one game behind the Steelers in the win column.

