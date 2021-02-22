Steelers' Mike Tomlin tests positive for COVID-19: report

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin tested positive for COVID-19.

According to NFL Network, Tomlin is currently away from the team facility during their offseason program. A team spokesman did not confirm the specific case but did say members of the coaching and personnel staffs were sent home last week after a couple of positive tests.

During the 2020 NFL season, the Steelers had at least three players test positive for the coronavirus, including running back James Conner and cornerback Joe Haden. The Steelers were also forced to take an early bye week after the Tennessee Titans had a breakout in their organization, which forced the game to be postponed.

There have been a few other coaches who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Most recently, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was forced to miss the team’s first-round game against Tomlin’s Steelers in the AFC playoffs. Despite losing their head coach, the Browns pulled out an incredible 48-37 victory over Pittsburgh.

The Steelers finished with a 12-4 regular-season record but had their season come to an end after their early playoff loss. Pittsburgh has a ton of personnel decisions to make this offseason, including whether or not quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returns to the team.

Also, center Maurkice Pouncey announced his retirement, so the Steelers will need to find his replacement, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is set to hit free agency, so it will be interesting to see if they bring him back next season.