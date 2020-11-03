Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner hit with $5G fines over NFL uniform violations

The wide receiver posted a letter to his Instagram stories on Tuesday explaining the fine

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still undefeated this week after beating the Baltimore Ravens 28-24 but wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s celebrations were cut short after being fined $5,000 by the NFL for a uniform infraction. 

Smith-Schuster posted a letter to his Instagram stories on Tuesday explaining the fine that came from the Steelers' Oct. 25 game against the Tennessee Titans

“...You were in violation of the NFL Uniform and Equipment Rules,” the letter began. “Specifically, your stockings failed to cover your lower leg.”  

Images from game day show a small portion of Smith-Schuster’s knee uncovered. 

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrates with JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and Chukwuma Okorafor (76) after Johnson scored his second touchdown of the game against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Running back James Conner was hit with the same fine -- both players will be able to appeal the league’s decision. 

An expensive pair of socks, no doubt, but the NFL has a history of doling out hefty fines for uniform violations. 

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was fined $14,000 in October 2019 after his “pants failed to cover the knee area,” the league said at the time. That same season he was forced to change his cleats during halftime for another uniform violation.

