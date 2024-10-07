Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis blasts George Pickens after Steelers star grabs his facemask in loss: 'Weak'

At almost 1 a.m. Monday, the Dallas Cowboys scored a late-game touchdown to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

But after a desperate last-second play by the Steelers, one of its stars was seen ripping the facemask of a Cowboy as the final whistle blew.

The broadcast showed the moment the Steelers fell for the second straight week, and Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis was seen saying something to Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.

That was when Pickens made a subtle grab of Lewis' facemask, which caused him to fall to the ground. An official saw the altercation occur, and stepped in before Lewis could go back at Pickens.

As Lewis walked through the tunnel, he was caught blasting Pickens for how he acted on Sunday night, even suggesting the franchise get a new star wideout.

"Pittsburgh need a receiver. George Pickens weak," Lewis was heard saying.

As Justin Fields and the Steelers pass game struggled, Pickens didn’t have his best production on the stat sheet, putting up just 26 yards on three receptions despite seven targets.

And this came after the NBC broadcast picked up the message on Pickens’ eyeblack which read, "open f---ing always."

Pickens’ performance comes after a breakout game last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts, where he had seven catches for 113 yards on 11 targets. Pickens, though, has yet to find the end zone this season.

After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to Pickens’ lack of production, especially with his snap count being the lowest it has been all year, with just 34 on the night. It was the first time in his young career that he was on the field for less than 60% of the team’s snaps.

"We just wanted to minimize his reps in an effort to get more productivity," Tomlin said. "We’re just trying to rep manage in terms of the totality of the big picture. He wasn’t less of a focal point in terms of our intentions of what we wanted to do offensively."

While Pickens has flashed his ability to be a top option in the pass game, reports have surfaced for months of Pittsburgh trying to acquire another veteran option.

First, it was Brandon Aiyuk, who reportedly rejected a deal both the Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers had in place for him. Aiyuk would eventually sign long-term with San Fran, which was what he always wanted.

Now, with Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams reportedly requesting a trade, the Steelers have an "aggressive offer" they’re mulling over, per The Athletic.

Pickens is in his third season with the Steelers after being drafted in the second round out of Georgia. He led the NFL in yards per reception last year, breaking out for 1,140 on just 63 catches and five touchdowns.

