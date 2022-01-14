Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Steelers' Diontae Johnson embraces underdog role ahead of playoff game

Kansas City Chiefs favored to beat Steelers in wild-card matchup

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are embracing the underdog role ahead of their AFC wild-card matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs as the team barely got into the playoffs on Week 18 of the regular season.

For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, he made clear Thursday that if the team pulls off the upset against the Chiefs he doesn’t want people hopping on the bandwagon.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) runs after a catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) defense during the first quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on Jan. 8, 2022, in Baltimore.

"People are expecting us to go out there and have another tough loss like that. That’s what they expect. They don’t expect us to come back with a better plan," Johnson said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"I like being in this situation because once we win, don’t try to hop back on the bandwagon. Remember all that stuff you’re saying now. I’m just going to leave it like that."

Pittsburgh needed help to get into the playoffs last week aside from beating the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during the first quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore.

The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts to knock their AFC South rival out of playoff contention. All the team needed was for the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers to avoid a tie, as a tie would’ve put both of those teams in the playoffs.

Pittsburgh got its wish and clinched the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson runs with the ball after making a catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore.

Unfortunately, it pits the Steelers against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The last time the two teams met was in the 2016 NFL Playoffs. The Steelers beat the Chiefs, 18-16. 

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.