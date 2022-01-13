Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Bart Scott has suggestion for Josh Allen's circulation issues: 'Take some Viagra before the game, baby'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen admitted Tuesday that he’s struggling with circulation issues in his feet

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said Tuesday he’s struggling with circulation issues in his feet, so former NFL linebacker Bart Scott had interesting advice for him ahead of the team’s game against the New England Patriots Sunday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium Dec 6, 2021.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium Dec 6, 2021. (Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports)

"Take some Viagra before the game, baby," Scott suggested Thursday during ESPN's show "Get Up," via TMZ Sports. "That'll get that circulation going right."

Scott, a Pro Bowler in 2006 who played for the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets over 11 years, played in his share of cold-weather games, so he was offering advice that may actually work.

TITANS HOPE THIRD TIME IS CHARM AS TOP SEED IN AFC PLAYOFFS

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes in the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes in the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

"Viagra was first a heart medicine, right? So, it builds up circulation, which makes sure it gets circulation to the feet," Scott explained. "I swear, I'm not trying to be funny."

The last time the Bills and Patriots faced off in Buffalo in Week 13, it was arctic, and wind gusts limited Allen and the Bills to 10 points. New England survived with a 14-10 victory even though quarterback Mac Jones threw three passes.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a touchdown run during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium Oct. 31, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. 

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a touchdown run during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium Oct. 31, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Allen said if it’s cold this time around, keeping warm will be his priority.

"My toes get really cold, and they go numb a little bit, so keeping those suckers as warm and as dry as possible as well as the hands, obviously, that's a big emphasis for quarterbacks," Allen told reporters. "You need your hands to throw, so keeping those extremities as warm as possible."

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova