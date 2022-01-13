Bart Scott has suggestion for Josh Allen's circulation issues: 'Take some Viagra before the game, baby'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said Tuesday he’s struggling with circulation issues in his feet, so former NFL linebacker Bart Scott had interesting advice for him ahead of the team’s game against the New England Patriots Sunday night.

"Take some Viagra before the game, baby," Scott suggested Thursday during ESPN's show "Get Up," via TMZ Sports . "That'll get that circulation going right."

Scott, a Pro Bowler in 2006 who played for the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets over 11 years, played in his share of cold-weather games, so he was offering advice that may actually work.

"Viagra was first a heart medicine, right? So, it builds up circulation, which makes sure it gets circulation to the feet," Scott explained. "I swear, I'm not trying to be funny."

The last time the Bills and Patriots faced off in Buffalo in Week 13, it was arctic, and wind gusts limited Allen and the Bills to 10 points. New England survived with a 14-10 victory even though quarterback Mac Jones threw three passes.

Allen said if it’s cold this time around, keeping warm will be his priority.

"My toes get really cold, and they go numb a little bit, so keeping those suckers as warm and as dry as possible as well as the hands, obviously, that's a big emphasis for quarterbacks," Allen told reporters. "You need your hands to throw, so keeping those extremities as warm as possible."