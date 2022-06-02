Star forward Drew Timme withdraws name from NBA Draft, will return to Gonzaga for senior season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gonzaga star forward Drew Timme will return to Spokane, Washington, for his senior season, the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year announced Wednesday.

Wednesday was the last day that players could withdraw their names from the NBA Draft , with Timme waiting until the final moments to announce his return to Gonzaga.

"I’m back," Timme posted to Twitter Wednesday night.

Timme’s return is a big boost for Gonzaga and head coach Mark Few, who have been a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons . With Timme, the Zags reached the 2021 national championship game before falling to Baylor in the final.

NOTRE DAME’S MIKE BREY HAS SHARP WORDS FOR NIL, TRANSFER PORTAL CRITICS: ‘SHUT UP AND ADJUST’

Timme is a two-time Second Team All-American, averaging 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game in his junior season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gonzaga will now have three starters from last year’s team back for the 2022-2023 season, with guards Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther both announcing their returns this week.

"I feel like boulders are off my shoulders, man," Strawther told The Spokesman-Review Wednesday afternoon . "… As soon as that decision was made this morning, just immediate relief."

NCAA CLARIFIES COMPENSATION RULES BUT IS CRACKDOWN LIKELY

"It really happened this morning at 7:30 and yeah, took as much time as I needed," Strawther continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Zags will lose center Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard, both of whom are heading to the NBA. Holmgren is a projected top pick in the draft, with some expecting him to be the first choice of the Orlando Magic.

WNBA STAR SABRINA IONESCU IS BACK AT FULL STRENGTH AND LOOKING TO SOAR UNDER NEW LIBERTY COACH

With Timme returning, Gonzaga should once again be a preseason top-10 team as the Zags attempt to finally get Few his first championship as head coach at Gonzaga.