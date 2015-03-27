Stanford pulls away, beats Arizona State 55-41

Josh Owens powered his way to 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Stanford earned a rare conference road win by beating Arizona State 55-41 Thursday night.

Coming off a resounding victory in its Pac-10 home opener, Stanford (9-4, 2-0) got the road portion of the conference schedule off to a good start after going 3-15 the previous two seasons. The Cardinal didn't shoot particularly well but took advantage of Arizona State (8-6, 1-2) not having injured point guard Jamelle McMillan, forcing 12 first-half turnovers to build an 11-point lead.

The Sun Devils, back in Tempe after playing the fewest home games of any major conference school, managed a late first-half rally but struggled offensively the rest of the time in their first conference home game.

Trent Locket, Ruslan Pateev and Carrick Felix had 10 points each for Arizona State, which shot 1 of 14 from 3-point range.

