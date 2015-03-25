St. Louis Rams distance selves from former player's anti-military tweet

The St. Louis Rams say an anti-military Tweet by former offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe is reprehensible, and coach Jeff Fisher also weighed in on the comment.

After practice Tuesday night, Fisher said Nsekhe (In-SECK-ee) wasn't in the NFL because he's "not necessarily a deep thinker, OK?"

Nsekhe responded to a tweet that NFL players shouldn't make more money than soldiers by tweeting back: "It doesn't take much skill to kill someone."

Nsekhe was among the Rams' final cuts before the regular-season opener when he was waived with an injury settlement. He played two games for St. Louis last year.

Fisher said he learned of the tweet just before practice and reiterated his disappointment, and the fact that Nsekhe is not with the team. The Rams said they don't usually comment on players no longer with the team, but made an exception in this case because the tweet was "completely contradictory" to the franchise's values.

___

Online:

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org