Spurs top Suns, win division

Tim Duncan finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds and the Spurs clinched the Southwest Division title with a 105-91 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker scored 14 apiece as 13 different players recorded points for the Spurs, who remain one game behind Oklahoma City for the top spot in the Western Conference after the Thunder defeated Minnesota earlier on Saturday.

Sebastian Telfair tallied 21 points off the bench, while Michael Redd chipped in 13 for Phoenix, which fell 1 1/2 games behind Denver and Houston for the final two playoff spots in the West.