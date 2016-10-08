Sprint Cup drivers making the most of NASCAR's 'rain day'

Normally when a race is postponed due to weather, NASCAR Sprint Cup Series drivers are forced to pass time in their motor coaches in the infield.

But after the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was postponed until Sunday at noon ET due to the effects from Hurricane Matthew, some drivers have elected to spend their day out and about in the Charlotte area.

Martin Truex Jr. took the time to sign autographs for fans at a local Furniture Row store.

While Danica Patrick figured it would be a good morning to make a hearty breakfast at home.

BK Racing driver David Ragan chose to hang out with the family at the shop.

And Clint Bowyer decided, maybe against his will, that is would be a good day to get some shopping done in the soggy weather.

Overall, the NASCAR community thought it was a good decision to move both the Sprint Cup and XFINITY races back until Sunday afternoon.