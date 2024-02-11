Sports Illustrated model shows Trump support at Super Bowl LVIII event

Sports Illustrated model Kristen Louelle Gaffney pridefully made a political statement during Super Bowl LVIII weekend with her sparkly clutch purse at the Maxim Super Bowl Party Saturday night.

The front of the beaded bag was fashioned with the letters "MAGA" and was carried proudly by the San Diego native.

"I was most excited for this event because my favorite rapper and idol 50 Cent was performing, so I saved my favorite look for then," Louelle Gaffney told Fox News Digital. "50 Cent is a very smart man and coincidentally just publicly showed Trump some love."

"I love when the universe does things like that," she added.

MAGA – or Make America Great Again – is a political slogan coined by former President Donald Trump during his successful presidential run in 2016. Since then, millions of Americans spruce up apparel and accessories with the popular slogan expressing support for the GOP frontrunner.

"Trump embraces the American dream, he protects our children, and he puts our country first," Louelle Gaffney said. "We should stop questioning the man who wants to Make America Great Again, and start questioning those who are challenging the concept of putting our country and our people first."

Louelle Gaffney is close pals with former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, and touched down in Las Vegas earlier this week ahead of Super Bowl festivities. The co-host of the popular "Barely Filtered" podcast has been seen praying alongside San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey's fiancé, Culpo, for much of the Niners season.

She told Fox that faith, family and embracing the American Dream are what she wholeheartedly believes in.

The gold and crystal MAGA bag is from Lucky Starr Couture and is featured on the site alongside other clutch bags adorning "FJB" and "Trump."

"I knew there would be lots of press this weekend, so I wanted to make a statement," said Louelle Gaffney. "It may sound silly, but I feel God has put this on my heart to use my platform to encourage others to use their voice to stand for what's important."

As for backlash, the mother of three didn't receive any.

"Funny enough, I got an enormous amount of support," she said of the other party-goers during Super Bowl LVIII weekend. "People absolutely loved this purse. Guys gave me high-fives, girls gave me praise."

Louelle Gaffney is married to former New England Patriots running back Tyler Gaffney. The pair is credited with introducing Culpo and McCaffrey years ago.

Gaffney and McCaffrey had outstanding careers at the collegiate level at Stanford University and were both selected by the Carolina Panthers during their respective professional careers. Gaffney was drafted in 2014, and McCaffrey found himself shredding the turf at the Bank of America Stadium just three years later.

With regard to the speculation that the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is fake in order for the Biden administration to lock down votes from fans of the pop star, Louelle Gaffney says she prays the relationship is real.

"But the timing is interesting," she said. "Kelce endorsing Pfizer then teaming up with a woman with an unfortunate connection to the Soros family during election year."

She went on, "I'd be shocked if Travis liked soy lattes, I always thought he had more swag than that. But if they're happy, then good for them."

Over the weekend, Louelle Gaffney and podcast co-host Aurora Culpo sat down with the Bella twins, Nikki and Brie Garcia, for an episode of their podcast "The Nikki & Brie Show."

The four women discussed various topics from Super Bowl events to the price of tickets – especially the suite seats – and podcasting for a mixed audience.

"We just kinda say it like it is and sometimes that might push people the wrong way and push some buttons," Louelle Gaffney said to the Garcia sisters.

"Let's just say we get unfollowed a lot," Culpo laughed.

Louelle Gaffney has also posted via social media with proud Republican and MAGA supporter Brittany Aldean, Jason Aldean's wife.