Sparks name Agler new head coach

Los Angeles, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Brian Agler has left the Seattle Storm to coach the Los Angeles Sparks.

Agler was named the new head coach of the Sparks on Monday after leading the Storm for the past seven seasons.

He takes over for Carol Ross, who was fired in July after a 10-12 start.

Sparks general manager Penny Toler, who coached the team on an interim basis after Ross' firing, called the search to find Agler extensive.

"A proven winner, Brian's experience and leadership will energize our offense and challenge our defense to return the Sparks to a championship caliber team," Toler said in a statement.

Agler led the Storm to six consecutive playoff berths and a WNBA championship in 2010. He went 136-102 as their coach and has a career record of 184-169 in the WNBA, also coaching Minnesota from 1999-2002.

The Storm said Monday their search for a new head coach is already underway.