Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS
Published
Last Update December 30, 2016

Spain's Marc Coma wins his fifth Dakar Rally on the motorcycle

By | Fox News
KTM rider Marc Coma of Spain celebrates after winning the Dakar Rally 2015 motorcycle category, at the end of twelfth stage in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

KTM rider Marc Coma of Spain celebrates after winning the Dakar Rally 2015 motorcycle category, at the end of twelfth stage in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) – Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar in the car category and Spain's Marc Coma in bikes have won the Dakar Rally.

Saturday's victory was Al-Attiyah's second in cars, matching his 2011 title. He is the seventh to win multiple titles in the car category.

South African Ginel de Villiers was 35 minutes, 34 seconds behind in second place, and Krzysztof Holowczyc of Poland was third. Holowczyc was 1:32:01 adrift in the grueling, two-week rally across Chile, Bolivia and Argentina.

Coma won his fifth Dakar title on bikes, finishing 16:53 ahead of Paulo Goncalves of Portugal, and 23:14 in front of Toby Price of Australia.

Al-Attiyah called it "fantastic because we've dominated the race from the beginning and were able to control the rally throughout."

More On This...

Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter & Instagram