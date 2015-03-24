Southern Cal gets first win, pulls away late to knock off Tennessee Tech 70-58

Katin Reinhardt scored 19 points and Southern California edged Tennessee Tech 70-58 Monday night for its first win of the season.

USC (1-1) never trailed in the contest, a bounce back from a surprising home loss to Portland State in its season opener.

Jordan McLaughlin scored 15 points and Julian Jacobs added nine points and six rebounds for the Trojans, who shot 44.7 percent (21-47) from the field to overcome 17 turnovers.

Senior forward Dwan Caldwell led Tennessee Tech with 19 points and center Charles Jackson had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles (1-1) trailed just 56-52 with 5:24 to play, but Reinhardt and Jacobs combined for 10 points in an 11-2 spurt in the final minutes to help USC pull away.