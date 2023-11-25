South Carolina women's basketball wins by wild margin

The South Carolina women’s basketball team has been dominant under head coach Dawn Staley , winning two national championships over the past seven seasons.

The Gamecocks have won at least 30 games six of the last nine years and have been considered one of the best women’s college basketball programs for the past decade.

On Friday, No. 1 South Carolina continued its dominant streak by setting a program record against Mississippi Valley State.

ANGEL REESE ABSENT FOR 2ND LSU GAME AS MYSTERY OF HER WHEREABOUTS GROWS

The Gamecocks won 101-19, the fewest points allowed in the history of the program, according to the Greenville News.

Staley’s squad went into halftime with a 52-12 lead and allowed just seven points in the second half.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Point guard Raven Johnson led the way for South Carolina with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists, adding five steals as the Gamecocks forced 19 turnovers.

"Raven has grown and matured to the point where she knows when she can take some chances," Staley said, according to the Greenville News. "She's always been wanting to put heat on the other team's point guard picking them up down the court, and obviously she got steals today, but the amount of pressure she applies ... I thought she did a great job of disrupting without gambling as much."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was the Gamecocks' 45th consecutive home win, tying a program record .

The Devilettes have played a daunting schedule to start the season, facing No. 5 Utah and the LSU Tigers, who were No. 1 at the time, to kick off the year.

"It kind of shows my players what we’re up against," MVSU head coach Kimberly Anderson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report