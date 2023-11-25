Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina women's basketball wins by wild margin

The Gamecocks won by a score of 101-19

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
The South Carolina women’s basketball team has been dominant under head coach Dawn Staley, winning two national championships over the past seven seasons. 

The Gamecocks have won at least 30 games six of the last nine years and have been considered one of the best women’s college basketball programs for the past decade. 

Dawn Staley coaches her team

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes in the first half at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C., Nov. 24, 2023. (Jeff Blake/USA Today Sports)

On Friday, No. 1 South Carolina continued its dominant streak by setting a program record against Mississippi Valley State.

The Gamecocks won 101-19, the fewest points allowed in the history of the program, according to the Greenville News.   

Staley’s squad went into halftime with a 52-12 lead and allowed just seven points in the second half.  

Raven Johnson drives to the basket

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) drives past Mississippi Valley State Devilettes guard Jaylia Reed (2) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C., Nov. 24, 2023. (Jeff Blake/USA Today Sports)

Point guard Raven Johnson led the way for South Carolina with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists, adding five steals as the Gamecocks forced 19 turnovers. 

"Raven has grown and matured to the point where she knows when she can take some chances," Staley said, according to the Greenville News. "She's always been wanting to put heat on the other team's point guard picking them up down the court, and obviously she got steals today, but the amount of pressure she applies ... I thought she did a great job of disrupting without gambling as much."

It was the Gamecocks' 45th consecutive home win, tying a program record

The Devilettes have played a daunting schedule to start the season, facing No. 5 Utah and the LSU Tigers, who were No. 1 at the time, to kick off the year. 

"It kind of shows my players what we’re up against," MVSU head coach Kimberly Anderson said. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.