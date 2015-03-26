South Carolina RB Lattimore undergoes surgery

South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore had undergone successful surgery to repair a torn ligament, the school announced Friday.

Lattimore was already lost for the season because of the injury, which he suffered October 15 against Mississippi State. South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier said then that Lattimore also had damaged his knee cartilage.

The school said Lattimore, a sophomore, is expected to begin the normal rehabilitation process in the next few days.

Lattimore rushed for 818 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games this season. He also became become the 15th player in school annals to reach the 2,000-yard mark for his career.