'SNL' takes on Angel Reese drama, makes 'All Teams Matter' joke

The controversy surrounding LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese over the last week made its way to "Saturday Night Live" and the "Weekend Update" desk.

Reese was thrust into the spotlight when her celebratory gestures aimed at Iowa’s Caitlin Clark during the Tigers’ national championship victory. The Most Outstanding Player of the women’s tournament then laughed off a request from first lady Jill Biden, who suggested LSU and Iowa both celebrate at the White House.

Reese suggested the team visit former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Comedian Punkie Johnson played the role of Reese during her segment with Michael Che on "Weekend Update." Johnson slid into the frame pointing to her finger and doing the "You Can’t See Me" taunt as Reese did in the closing seconds of the game.

"Yeah, I got people big mad. First, they was mad because I was taunting, but all I did was this [performs the taunt]. You would have thought I pulled my nipple out and flicked it on national TV. Then they were mad because I didn’t want to go to the White House, but Che, they invited Iowa, too."

When Che replied, "But they lost," Johnson said, "Exactly."

"In the history of sports, when you lose, you take you’re a-- home. But then White girls lose, and suddenly it’s All Teams Matter," Johnson added.

Johnson then poked fun at name, image and likeness deals that NCAA players receive.

Reese is about to enter her fourth year in college. On3 Sports says Reese has an NIL valuation of $867,000.