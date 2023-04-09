Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LSU Tigers
Published

'SNL' takes on Angel Reese drama, makes 'All Teams Matter' joke

Punkie Johnson played Reese on 'Weekend Update' segment

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The controversy surrounding LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese over the last week made its way to "Saturday Night Live" and the "Weekend Update" desk.

Reese was thrust into the spotlight when her celebratory gestures aimed at Iowa’s Caitlin Clark during the Tigers’ national championship victory. The Most Outstanding Player of the women’s tournament then laughed off a request from first lady Jill Biden, who suggested LSU and Iowa both celebrate at the White House.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LSU's Angel Reese celebrates after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against Virginia Tech Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas.

LSU's Angel Reese celebrates after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against Virginia Tech Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Reese suggested the team visit former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Comedian Punkie Johnson played the role of Reese during her segment with Michael Che on "Weekend Update." Johnson slid into the frame pointing to her finger and doing the "You Can’t See Me" taunt as Reese did in the closing seconds of the game.

TIGERS STAR ANGEL REESE TO VISIT WHITE HOUSE WITH LSU: 'I'M A TEAM PLAYER'

Anchor Michael Che and Punkie Johnson as Angel Reese during Weekend Update on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Anchor Michael Che and Punkie Johnson as Angel Reese during Weekend Update on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

"Yeah, I got people big mad. First, they was mad because I was taunting, but all I did was this [performs the taunt]. You would have thought I pulled my nipple out and flicked it on national TV. Then they were mad because I didn’t want to go to the White House, but Che, they invited Iowa, too."

When Che replied, "But they lost," Johnson said, "Exactly."

"In the history of sports, when you lose, you take you’re a-- home. But then White girls lose, and suddenly it’s All Teams Matter," Johnson added.

Johnson then poked fun at name, image and likeness deals that NCAA players receive.

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts in front of Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes towards the end of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts in front of Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes towards the end of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reese is about to enter her fourth year in college. On3 Sports says Reese has an NIL valuation of $867,000.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.