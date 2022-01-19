Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia 76ers
Sixers' Ben Simmons plans on sitting remainder of season if he doesn't get traded: report

Last year, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game

Daniel Canova
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is reportedly likely to sit out for the remainder of the season if the team doesn’t part ways with him prior to the NBA’s trade deadline, according to The Athletic.

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers plays defense against Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks during Round 2, Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on June 20, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers plays defense against Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks during Round 2, Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on June 20, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

Since the start of training camp, the Sixers have been actively seeking a deal for Simmons, who refused to report at the beginning of the season. The trade deadline is set for Feb. 10, and the organization has tried multiple times to fulfill Simmons’ request.

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons takes part in a practice at the NBA basketball team's facility, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Camden, N.J. 

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons takes part in a practice at the NBA basketball team's facility, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Camden, N.J.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The 76ers reportedly included Simmons in a package deal with forward Tobias Harris in exchange for De’Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings.

Entering Wednesday, the Sixers have a 25-18 record, and they are only 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia team president Daryl Morey has made it clear that the team won’t trade Simmons unless they receive a haul of talent in return.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons reacts after grabbing a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York, in this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, file photo.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons reacts after grabbing a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York, in this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Last year, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. He will definitely serve as a key piece for another team moving forward.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova