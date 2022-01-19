Sixers' Ben Simmons plans on sitting remainder of season if he doesn't get traded: report

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is reportedly likely to sit out for the remainder of the season if the team doesn’t part ways with him prior to the NBA’s trade deadline, according to The Athletic .

Since the start of training camp, the Sixers have been actively seeking a deal for Simmons, who refused to report at the beginning of the season. The trade deadline is set for Feb. 10, and the organization has tried multiple times to fulfill Simmons’ request.

The 76ers reportedly included Simmons in a package deal with forward Tobias Harris in exchange for De’Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings.

Entering Wednesday, the Sixers have a 25-18 record, and they are only 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia team president Daryl Morey has made it clear that the team won’t trade Simmons unless they receive a haul of talent in return.

Last year, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. He will definitely serve as a key piece for another team moving forward.