Former NBA player Sonny Weems targeted in China by angry fans shouting racial slurs, vulgarities

Former NBA player Sonny Weems appeared to be targeted by a group of angry fans who shouted racial slurs and told him to "get out of China" following his game with the Guangdong Southern Tigers last week, according to a video circulating on social media.

Weems, who has been playing with Guangdong in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) since 2018, appeared to be exiting a team bus after Thursday night’s game against the Liaoning Flying Leopards when a group of people were heard aggressively shouting the N-word and other vulgarities, according to Insider .

SIX-FIGURE BIDEN DONOR CLAIMS ‘NOBODY CARES’ ABOUT ONGOING UYGHUR GENOCIDE

"Get out of China," someone in the video can be heard saying. "F--- you."

It was not immediately clear if Weems was the person being targeted in the video. His team did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The incident prompted the CBA to issue a statement on the social media platform, Weibo, the following day saying it has "a zero-tolerance attitude towards any discriminatory words and deeds, and firmly opposes and severely condemns any racially discriminatory words and deeds."

The league also issued a letter to fans asking them to avoid "uncivilized behavior" and "resist vulgar words and deeds" ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing next month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier in the night , Weems had been ejected from the game after getting into a courtside confrontation with Leopards center Han Dejun. According to local media, both players were thrown out and Weems was handed a five-game suspension and a roughly $22,000 fine.