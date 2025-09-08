Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

Singer Jim Cornelison treats NFL fans to epic national anthem performance before Bears-Vikings game

Cornelison is a fan favorite in Chicago

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Emotions were high for the final game of Week 1 between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field, and it was the national anthem singer who helped set the tone.

Jim Cornelison, a dramatic tenor, usually sings "The Star-Spangled Banner" for sporting events in Chicago. On Monday night, he had fans cheering in their seats as soon as he began the song.

Jim Cornelison sings at the Indy 500

Jim Cornelison sings "Back Home Again in Indiana" before the start of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Gary Mook/For IndyStar)

National anthem plays at Bears game

A general view inside the stadium during the pregame ceremony prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sept. 8, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NFL fans who tuned into "Monday Night Football" to watch the matchup between Caleb Williams and J.J. McCarthy were treated to an epic performance.

The 61-year-old is a regular at Chicago sporting events. He’s been the Bears’ national anthem singer since 2010. He hits the ice for Chicago Blackhawks games since 2008 and has sung "Back Home Again in Indiana" before the Indianapolis 500 since 2017.

Cornelison just as popular outside of sports. He was a part of the Lyric Opera Center for American Artists in Chicago and sang at some of the most popular opera houses around the world.

He’s also on the board of the Illinois Patriot Education Fund and the honorary squad commander of the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America.

Caleb Williams looks to throw

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

As he concluded the anthem, military jets roared over the stadium and football fans locked in for the first Monday night game of the year.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

