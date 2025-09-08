Singer Jim Cornelison treats NFL fans to epic national anthem performance before Bears-Vikings game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emotions were high for the final game of Week 1 between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field, and it was the national anthem singer who helped set the tone.

Jim Cornelison, a dramatic tenor, usually sings "The Star-Spangled Banner" for sporting events in Chicago. On Monday night, he had fans cheering in their seats as soon as he began the song.

NFL fans who tuned into "Monday Night Football" to watch the matchup between Caleb Williams and J.J. McCarthy were treated to an epic performance.

The 61-year-old is a regular at Chicago sporting events. He’s been the Bears’ national anthem singer since 2010. He hits the ice for Chicago Blackhawks games since 2008 and has sung "Back Home Again in Indiana" before the Indianapolis 500 since 2017.

Cornelison just as popular outside of sports. He was a part of the Lyric Opera Center for American Artists in Chicago and sang at some of the most popular opera houses around the world.

He’s also on the board of the Illinois Patriot Education Fund and the honorary squad commander of the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America.

As he concluded the anthem, military jets roared over the stadium and football fans locked in for the first Monday night game of the year.