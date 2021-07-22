Simone Biles performs astonishing Yurchenko double pike at Olympics practice

Simone Biles is hoping to leave the Tokyo Olympics shrouded in gold when she’s finished with the gymnastics competitions. And by watching her practice, she’s raring and ready to dominate.

Video on social media showed Biles practicing the Yurchenko double pike – something only she has attempted and been able to do in competitions. The astonishing video showed a slow-mo version of Biles flipping and spinning through the air.

Biles, one of the greatest Olympians in gymnastics, did what was thought to be nearly impossible for a gymnast in May – complete the Yurchenko double pike on the vault. No woman had ever completed the move during a competition but Biles was able to nail it.

She explained to NBC Sports what was going through her head when she was going up to perform the move.

"I was just thinking, 'Do it like training. Don't try to overdo anything,' because I have a tendency as soon as I raise my hand to overpower things, which I did a little bit, but at least I was still on my feet," Biles said at the time, via Yahoo Sports. "It's a new vault. I'm proud of how today went, even though it was a little bit rough and uncharacteristic. But it was OK."

Biles, who has another move on the balance beam named after her, expressed concerns the difficulty of her tricks may cost her points during the Games.

Biles said in an episode of her Facebook series, "Simone vs. Herself," judges are docking her points because her abilities are far ahead of the competition.

"I'm almost 99.9% sure if any other athlete were to do it besides me, they would give it correct credit," Biles said, reflecting on the new moves she did on the floor and the balance beam at the 2019 World Championships.

"But since I’m already way ahead of everybody, they kinda want to pull it back. … Because sometimes they don’t think it’s fair that I win all the time."

Biles is the favorite to win a bunch of gold in Tokyo.