Olympics

Simone Biles throws funeral for dangerous gymnastics move

Biles won 3 gold medals at the Paris Games

Ryan Gaydos
Simone Biles wowed gymnastics fans for years with the Yurchenko double pike on vault that has earned her some of the best scores of her career en route to several gold medals.

On Tuesday, Biles posted two photos on her Instagram as she threw a mock funeral for the move. The photos showed Biles, dressed in white, on top of a vaulting table with flowers around her.

Simone Biles in Paris

Simone Biles of the United States during the national anthem with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the vault on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena in Paris on Aug. 3, 2024. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

"Rest in peace yurchenko double pike," she wrote in the caption.

USA Gymnastics wrote in the comments section, "gone, but literally never forgotten."

The Yurchenko double pike had become a mainstay in her repertoire. She still managed to do it at the Paris Olympics despite dealing with a calf injury. She won three gold medals and a silver medal at the Olympics – three years after a bout with the twisties hampered her in Tokyo.

Biles first landed the move in May 2021. No woman had ever been able to complete the move before her. By October 2023, the move was renamed the Biles II.

Simone Biles sidelines

Simone Biles married Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens in April 2023. (Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Biles said in an episode of her Facebook series, "Simone vs. Herself," judges are docking her points because her abilities are far ahead of the competition.

"I'm almost 99.9% sure if any other athlete were to do it besides me, they would give it correct credit," Biles said, reflecting on the new moves she did on the floor and the balance beam at the 2019 World Championships.

"But since I’m already way ahead of everybody, they kinda want to pull it back. … Because sometimes they don’t think it’s fair that I win all the time."

Simone Biles hold up gold medal

Simone Biles of the United States celebrates with her gold medal after the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. (Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports)

For now, Biles will look ahead to the gold medal tour and start to prep for whatever her next move will be.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.