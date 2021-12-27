Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott's girlfriend Natalie Buffett makes bold fashion statement as Cowboys clinch division title

Natalie Buffett and the quarterback have reportedly been dating since 2020

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The girlfriend of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made a legitimate fashion statement while she watched him tear up the Washington Football Team defense on Sunday night.

Natalie Buffett had the message embroidered on the back of her jacket.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys kisses his girlfriend Natalie Buffett before the game against the Washington Football Team at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys kisses his girlfriend Natalie Buffett before the game against the Washington Football Team at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

"Cowboys make better lovers," Buffett’s jacket read.

The 28-year-old and the Cowboys star have been dating around 2020, according to the New York Post. She was spotted in a suite at AT&T Stadium celebrating while the Cowboys walloped Washington, 56-14.

Prescott finished 28-for-39 with 330 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Prescott has been good all season long and helped the Cowboys to another NFC East title. He had touchdown passes to Amari Cooper, Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott and offensive lineman Terence Steele.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, Prescott became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass to a running back, wide receiver, tight end and offensive lineman in a single regular game. Kurt Warner did the same thing in a 1999 playoff game.

"I don't know if we're in the world or in the business of trying to send messages more than we're just trying to get better day in and day out, game after game, and make sure we're playing our best ball, as I continue to say, and peaking at the right time heading into this tournament," Prescott said after the game, via the team’s website.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs the ball for a first down as Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) gives chase in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs the ball for a first down as Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) gives chase in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas has two games left before the start of the playoffs.

