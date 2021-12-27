Dak Prescott's girlfriend Natalie Buffett makes bold fashion statement as Cowboys clinch division title

The girlfriend of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made a legitimate fashion statement while she watched him tear up the Washington Football Team defense on Sunday night.

Natalie Buffett had the message embroidered on the back of her jacket.

"Cowboys make better lovers," Buffett’s jacket read.

The 28-year-old and the Cowboys star have been dating around 2020, according to the New York Post. She was spotted in a suite at AT&T Stadium celebrating while the Cowboys walloped Washington, 56-14.

Prescott finished 28-for-39 with 330 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Prescott has been good all season long and helped the Cowboys to another NFC East title. He had touchdown passes to Amari Cooper, Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott and offensive lineman Terence Steele.

According to ESPN, Prescott became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass to a running back, wide receiver, tight end and offensive lineman in a single regular game. Kurt Warner did the same thing in a 1999 playoff game.

"I don't know if we're in the world or in the business of trying to send messages more than we're just trying to get better day in and day out, game after game, and make sure we're playing our best ball, as I continue to say, and peaking at the right time heading into this tournament," Prescott said after the game, via the team’s website.

Dallas has two games left before the start of the playoffs.