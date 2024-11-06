Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Simone Biles calls for Biden to 'make things shake' before leaving office after Trump beats Harris

Biles also called the election results 'f---ing insane'

Jackson Thompson
TRUMP WINS: Americans react with mixture of shock, glee over president-elect's resounding victory Video

Voters in Michigan, Tennessee, Delaware, Texas and Washington D.C. react to the 2024 presidential election results.

U.S. Olympics legend Simone Biles broke her silence about the results of the election on Wednesday. 

After former President Trump was projected to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris in the electoral college and popular vote, Biles sent a message on X to President Biden, calling for him to "make things shake" before leaving office in January.

"Mr Biden, I need you to stand up, straighten your back and make some things shake before your departure," Biles wrote, adding "xoxo the women in America."

Simone Biles fixes glasses

Gymnast Simone Biles is seen on the field before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Biles made additional statements on her Instagram Stories about the election. 

In one slide she shared a post that "supporting a convicted felon over a woman is f---ing insane." She echoed the statement with her own caption that read, "F---ing insane!" 

In another slide, Biles shared a post addressed to women's mental health from the popular affirmations page "We The Urban." 

Biles has strayed away from making any other straightforward political statements throughout the 2024 election cycle. However, she did appear to reference one of Trump's quotes from his first debate with Biden, when Trump claimed that illegal migrants were "taking Black jobs." 

After winning gold at the Paris Olympics this summer, Biles made the reference in a post on X. 

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles embrace

Jordan Chiles of the United States is congratulated by teammate Simone Biles (L) of the United States after dramatically claiming the bronze medal on a score change after the Women's Floor Final during the Artistic Gymnastics competition at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on August 5th, 2024 in Paris, France. (Mehmet Murat Onel/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"I love my Black job," Biles wrote, responding to a comment from singer-songwriter Ricky Davila, who initially said, "Simone Biles being the GOAT (greatest of all time), winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her Black job."

Biles previously met Biden when the president gave her the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in July 2022. 

President Joe Biden presents

President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, Olympic gold medal gymnast and mental health advocate, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House July 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Biles withdrew herself from the Olympics in Tokyo over a case of "the twisties" but made her return from the incident at last year's World Gymnastics Championships and this year's Paris Olympics to become the most decorated gymnast in U.S. history. 

