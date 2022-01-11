Shirtless Antonio Brown lands in LA for dinner with Kanye West, says dramatic exit 'wasn't necessary'

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is feeling a bit remorseful over his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium during the team’s Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets .

Brown was heading to a dinner with Kanye West at a popular West Hollywood restaurant on Monday night when he told TMZ Sports that undressing on the sideline before throwing the rest of his gear into the stands was probably not the best idea.

"It probably wasn't necessary or professional," he said as he signed autographs and stopped for pictures on the way into dinner.

Ironically enough, Brown was pictured shirtless as he stepped off his private jet just before meeting West for dinner. He was also spotted at a New York City strip club performing his new rap track "Pit Not The Palace" on Sunday.

The Bucs released Brown on Thursday. Coach Bruce Arians said he was unaware of Brown’s ankle injury during the game, adding that he was cut after repeated outbursts and his refusal to play.

Brown released his own lengthy statement a day earlier saying he did not quit and that the coaching staff was aware of his injury. He also said he underwent an MRI the day after the game that showed "broken bone fragments stuck in my ankle, the ligament torn from the bone, and cartilage loss."