Shawn Bradley admits to suicidal thoughts after being paralyzed: 'I definitely have them'

Shawn Bradley, the No. 2 overall pick of the 1993 NBA Draft who was paralyzed last January in a bicycle incident, admitted to having suicidal thoughts in an interview published Wednesday.

The 7-foot-6 former center was struck by a car while he was riding his bicycle in Utah, a block away from his home in St. George. The accident paralyzed him from the chest down.

He opened up about his struggles and the feeling of being a "burden" on his family in a lengthy interview with Sports Illustrated.

"I don’t know how I can ease the burden of me. Maybe it’d be better if this was just all over. Yes, those thoughts creep in — and they’re real. I can’t ever imagine myself acting on those thoughts, but I definitely have them," he said.

Bradley said he was struck by a woman in a minivan who was rushing to pick up her kids from school. He said he spent three weeks in the ICU before he was moved to a neurological rehab wing. Now, he uses a 500-pound wheelchair that took about three months to build and "costs more than most cars."

"People that I’m very close with, the first time they see me, it’s emotional. It’s extremely draining," he said.

According to Sports Illustrated, the hope now is for Bradley to be able to – one day – move from his chair to his bed without assistance. The former NBA player said it’s something that’s "possible."

Bradley, who is described as being a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 2 overall pick in 1993. The 7-foot-6 center played two seasons there before being traded to the then-New Jersey Nets but he spent the majority of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.

