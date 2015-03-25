Shaw guides Blackhawks past Stars

Andrew Shaw broke a tie with one of Chicago's three third-period goals, and the NHL-leading Blackhawks cooled off the Dallas Stars with a 5-2 win at United Center.

Marian Hossa sealed Chicago's sixth straight victory with an empty-net tally in the final minute and added two assists.

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews had a goal and a helper, while Ray Emery improved to 16-1-0 this season with a 16-save effort.

"You kind of feed off of the energy of the guys around you, and every night it's different guys," Emery said of his strong play. "Lately it's been a consistent effort by most guys on the ice. It's really exciting being a part of that and gearing up for the playoffs."

Jamie Benn supplied both goals for Dallas, which had its winning streak halted at five games. Richard Bachman stopped 23 shots in the setback that leaves the Stars two points out of a playoff spot.

"We kept it close, but we definitely know what we have to do to be the best and beat the best," Benn said. "Hopefully we can just keep pushing here. We still have a chance to make the playoffs and that's what we're going for."

The Blackhawks built a 2-0 lead before the Stars rallied behind Benn. His second marker tied things up 3:07 into the third period. A turnover by Chicago in the neutral zone led to Benn taking a drop pass from Ray Whitney and beating Emery on the glove side.

Shaw quickly countered for the Blackhawks, firing a shot from the right circle past Bachman at 4:31.

Niklas Hjalmarsson doubled Chicago's advantage with a slap shot at 7:46.

Toews tipped a Hossa shot behind Bachman at the 12:54 mark of the first period.

Viktor Stalberg beat Bachman at 12:14 of the middle stanza, which Benn answered 1:58 later.

Game Notes

Dallas last won six games in a row March 2-13, 2002 ... The Stars have lost four straight to Chicago.