Sharks' Timo Meier shows off concentration to score impressive goal vs Ducks

San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier scored an impressive goal during the team’s 6-5 shootout loss against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Meier’s goal came in the second period on a power play. He received the puck at center ice, and as he was driving toward the net, he was tripped up by a couple of Ducks defenders. Meier fell down, got back up and somehow still had control of the puck to put his shot on goal and past goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

Meier would score again in the period to tie the game at 4-4. The two-goal night gave him three for the season.

However, the Sharks and Ducks would tie again in the third. Max Comtois scored to put the Ducks ahead at the 11:31 mark. Erik Karlsson tied the game at the 17:48 mark, and the teams would go into a shootout to determine a winner.

Karlsson had a hat trick in the game – the first of his career.

Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry scored shootout goals to help give Anaheim the win.

"I think it was probably a very entertaining game for the fans and maybe not so much for both teams when it comes to the structure part of it," Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said.

"It was an up-and-down game. There was a ton of emotion in the game, a ton of emotion on our bench. When you can bend and not break, and when you can learn to channel your emotions in the right direction, I think it’s a great learning experience."

Anaheim improved to 3-6-1 on the season and San Jose fell to 3-8-1. Both teams are in the bottom half of the Pacific Division.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.