San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane trolled over casino troubles vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights fans taunted San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane on Thursday night during the rivals’ latest matchup.

Golden Knights fans were heard yelling “Pay your marker” at Kane during the game in an attempt to troll the winger over a reported issue involving The Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas.

However, the Sharks got the last laugh with a Logan Couture game-winning goal in overtime.

Kane is accused of failing to pay back $500,000 in casino markers that were given to him in April. He was at the hotel on or about April 15 and allegedly took out credits of varying amounts totaling between $20,000 and $100,000, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported earlier this month.

The date would mean Kane would have been there for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Sharks took on the Golden Knights. Vegas won those two games but San Jose ultimately won the series 4-3 and moved onto the next round in the playoffs.

The Cosmopolitan, one of the more lavish hotel-casinos on the Strip, wants Kane to return the money in addition to the legal fees associated with the suit, the paper reported.

Kane, a Canadian citizen, has become public enemy No. 1 for the Golden Knights. His rivalry with defenseman Ryan Reaves escalated during the preseason when the two went at each other during one of their matchups.

Kane signed a seven-year, $49 million deal with the Sharks in 2018.