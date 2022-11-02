Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets
Published

Shaq rips Kyrie Irving over antisemitism controversy, calls him an 'idiot'

Irving has not been disciplined in the matter

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The controversy surrounding Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sparked harsh criticism from Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal on Tuesday night, as the Nets played the Chicago Bulls.

Irving promoted a film on Amazon Prime that uses antisemitic tropes to push an agenda. The Nets guard kept the tweet up for a few days as team owner Joe Tsai and the NBA denounced antisemitism. When asked about it Saturday night, he got into a heated argument with a reporter.

NBA analyst and former player Shaquille O'Neal speaks before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center in San Francisco June 5, 2022.

NBA analyst and former player Shaquille O'Neal speaks before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center in San Francisco June 5, 2022. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

On Tuesday night, O’Neal followed Charles Barkley in ripping Irving for the tweet and the answers to questions about it.

"The game we used to love, and we promote it brings people together," O’Neal said. "And it hurts me sometimes when we have to sit up here to talk about stuff that divides the game. Now we got to answer for what this idiot has done.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, #11, dribbles up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 1, 2022.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, #11, dribbles up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 1, 2022. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

"I stand for equality of all people. I’ve always been like that. It don’t matter what religion. No matter where you’re from. … I don’t really want to sit up here and answer questions for what he’s done. If you’re looking at me, it’s my job to make people happy. I can’t speak for him or answer for what he’s doing. It’s obvious by his answers he doesn’t really care."

On Monday, Jewish fans wearing "Fight anti-Semitism" shirts sat courtside at the Barclays Center when the Nets took on the Indiana Pacers. The fans reportedly heckled Irving during the game.

He would come up to them and say, "grateful for you guys."

Fans with matching shirts look on as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, #11, walks by during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in New York.

Fans with matching shirts look on as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, #11, walks by during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

Since then, Irving has received no discipline for the tweet. Brooklyn fired Steve Nash earlier Tuesday.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.