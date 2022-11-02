Shaq rips Kyrie Irving over antisemitism controversy, calls him an 'idiot'

The controversy surrounding Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sparked harsh criticism from Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal on Tuesday night, as the Nets played the Chicago Bulls.

Irving promoted a film on Amazon Prime that uses antisemitic tropes to push an agenda. The Nets guard kept the tweet up for a few days as team owner Joe Tsai and the NBA denounced antisemitism. When asked about it Saturday night, he got into a heated argument with a reporter.

On Tuesday night, O’Neal followed Charles Barkley in ripping Irving for the tweet and the answers to questions about it.

"The game we used to love, and we promote it brings people together," O’Neal said. "And it hurts me sometimes when we have to sit up here to talk about stuff that divides the game. Now we got to answer for what this idiot has done.

"I stand for equality of all people. I’ve always been like that. It don’t matter what religion. No matter where you’re from. … I don’t really want to sit up here and answer questions for what he’s done. If you’re looking at me, it’s my job to make people happy. I can’t speak for him or answer for what he’s doing. It’s obvious by his answers he doesn’t really care."

On Monday, Jewish fans wearing "Fight anti-Semitism" shirts sat courtside at the Barclays Center when the Nets took on the Indiana Pacers. The fans reportedly heckled Irving during the game.

He would come up to them and say, "grateful for you guys."

Since then, Irving has received no discipline for the tweet. Brooklyn fired Steve Nash earlier Tuesday.