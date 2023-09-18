Expand / Collapse search
NBA

Shaq hilariously helps Los Angeles Port Police arrest suspect in recruitment video

Shaq has been a Los Angeles Port Police reserve officer since 2002

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Shaq appears in Los Angeles Port Police recruiting video

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal helps nab a suspect in a hilarious Los Angeles Port Police video.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal took a break from breaking down basketball and helped the Los Angeles Port Police Department with their recruiting drive recently.

The Basketball Hall of Famer appeared in the recruitment video. As police officers surround a suspect at the port, the man taunts the officers, saying, "That’s all you got?" The authorities then radio in calling for The Big Aristotle, The Big Shamrock and the Diesel – all nicknames for O’Neal when he was playing.

Shaq as a cop

Shaquille O'Neal appeared in the clip. (LA Port Police via Storyful)

O’Neal is seen clinging to a giant police vehicle and points the suspect in the direction of the back of a police vehicle. The suspect then runs and climbs in.

"The team is more important than anyone of us. If you have what it takes to join the Los Angeles Port Police, then come on down," he says. "It’s time to dive in."

Shaq as a Port Police officer in 2003

Athlete and Los Angeles Port Police Officer Shaquille O'Neal gives a thumbs up at the Conference of the International Association of Airport and Seaport Police Gala on May 29, 2003, in Los Angeles, California. (Dan Steinberg/Getty Images)

O’Neal helped the Los Angeles Lakers win three NBA championships at the height of his career and won one more with the Miami Heat before bouncing around the league and eventually retiring.

He began his time as a Los Angeles Port Police reserve officer in 2002.

"Big thanks to @SHAQ for his continued support for law enforcement and spending time with his old police department," Port Police said in a post on X. "It was great to see him back in our uniform!"

Shaq at a 2003 gala

Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal speaks to guests at the 2nd Annual "California Gold Star Awards" dinner gala and auction at the Disneyland Hotel on April 5, 2003, in Anaheim, California. (Robert Mora/Getty Images)

O’Neal was also sworn in as a sheriff’s deputy in Jonesboro, Georgia, in 2016.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.