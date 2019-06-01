Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Serena Williams
Published

Serena Williams loses in third round of French Open to fellow American Sofia Kenin

Fox News
Serena Williams during the French Open this week at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Serena Williams during the French Open this week at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Serena Williams, the World No. 10, has lost in the third round of the French Open to fellow American Sofia Kenin.

Williams, 37, lost to the 20-year-old 6-2, 7-5 on a day that top-seed Naomi Osaka was also dumped out of the tournament at Roland Garros.

Kenin, who is ranked 35th and based in Florida, is a big hitter who had yet to get to the fourth round at a major tournament in eight previous appearances.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.