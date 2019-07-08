Ottawa Senators owner, sport minister have beef after strange incident at concert

A beef is brewing in Canada between Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and Ontario Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod about an incident between the two at a Rolling Stones concert late last month.

MacLeod attended the concert June 29 and went off on a tirade at Melnyk, according to the Ottawa Citizen. He told the paper MacLeod accosted him during the event.

“So I’m just there, we’ve got families and friends in a small group and I’m surrounded by people from Ottawa — and I see from the corner of my eye somebody trying to bust through,” Melnyk said. “I’m thinking, ‘OK, might be a crazed fan and that’s fine.’ I’ve gotten used to it. And all of a sudden it’s this woman and she yells at me, ‘Do you know who I am?’

“I can’t place her so I said, ‘I’m sorry. No.’ And she yells, ‘I am your minister and you’re a f—ing piece of s–t and you’re a f—ing loser.’”

MacLeod tweeted Friday trying to “set the record straight” on her interaction with Melnyk.

“Let me set the record straight, I gave @MelnykEugene some feedback at the Rolling Stones concert and I apologized to him for being so blunt,” she wrote. “I have serious concerns about the state of our beloved Ottawa Senators! We need to get our team back on the road to winning the cup!”

Melnyk responded by saying their interaction “had nothing to do with the Ottawa Senators.”

“She didn’t even mention the Ottawa Senators,” he said. “She’s trying to justify it, but she didn’t even acknowledge that she made a mistake.”

Melnyk said MacLeod called him to try and start over, according to the Ottawa Citizen. He said she “thought it was a joke.”

Melnyk said he complained to Premier Doug Ford about the incident. It’s unclear whether there will be any discipline handed down.