Senators cruise past Canadiens

Ottawa, ON (SportsNetwork.com) - The Ottawa Senators got goals from Mika Zibanejad, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Erik Karlsson and Erik Condra in a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Craig Anderson made 25 saves for the Senators, who snapped a four-game losing streak against Montreal.

"(It) was a hostile environment," said Senators coach Dave Cameron. "A start is always huge. To get a good jump, a couple of goals was huge."

Max Pacioretty extended his goal streak to six games for the Canadiens, who have lost three of four. Dustin Tokarski stopped 31-of-34 shots in his first start since Dec. 30.

Pacioretty became the first Habs player with a six-game goal streak since Denis Savard accomplished the feat between Feb. 7 and March 1, 1991.

"We didn't show up in the first period. That made the difference," Pacioretty said.

Zibanejad gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 1:09 of the first, putting home a rebound off Mike Hoffman's one-timer from the high slot.

The Canadiens tied things up at the 14:35 mark when a couple of lucky bounces saw a long pass by Brendan Gallagher reach Pacioretty, who fended off Jared Cowen before beating Anderson.

Pageau jammed home a loose puck in front at 16:26 to make it 2-1 Ottawa. It was Pageau's first of the season.

The Senators took a 3-1 lead on Karlsson's shot from the high slot at 2:16 of the middle stanza.

Anderson made 14 saves in the second and Condra scored an empty-net goal with 35.8 seconds to play.

Game Notes

Each team went 0-for-4 on the power play ... Milan Michalek had two assists for Ottawa ... The loss ended the Canadiens' six-game road winning streak ... Montreal's David Desharnais played his 300th NHL game.