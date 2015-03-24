Semifinal scoring spree surprises even Germany after 7-1 victory over Brazil at World Cup

Chance after chance was offered, and the Germany players just kept on taking them with clinical efficiency to the degree that even they could scarcely believe the 7-1 World Cup semifinal win over Brazil.

Thomas Mueller opened the scoring in the 11th minute, and then Miroslav Kloser's record-breaking 16th World Cup career goal triggered a four-goal frenzy in a seven-minute span as Germany took a 5-0 lead inside a half hour on Tuesday.

And this was against Brazil, the five-time champion, playing on home soil.

Mueller says Germany was allowed more space than against the defense-oriented teams and "took advantage of it superbly" to set a scoring record for World Cup semifinals.

Germany coach Joachim Loew said the Brazil lineup was so shocked it didn't know how to respond.