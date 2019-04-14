SEE IT: Foul ball hits Atlanta Braves manager in neck

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker quite literally stuck his neck out to defend his team during Saturday night’s game against the Mets.

During the game, a foul ball went hurtling towards the Braves’ dugout.

Snikter, 63, appeared to alert everyone in the dugout of the ball while turning his back and bracing for an impact, video shows. The ball eventually struck him on the side of his neck then bounced into the dugout.

Snitker appeared relatively unharmed as he picked up the ball and rubbed the spot of impact before tossing the ball.

Despite the minor setback, the Braves ultimately defeated the Mets 11-7.