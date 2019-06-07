SEE IT: Fight reportedly breaks out among Bruin fans during Game 5

A fight appeared to break out among Boston Bruins fans during Thursday night’s Game 5 against St. Louis Blues.

A video from the game reportedly shows two Bruins fans hurling insults at each other before one of them throws his beer, Deadspin reported.

The beer-soaked fan appears to start wailing on the culprit, and the two men fall back onto the seats as they continue to trade punches.

A few surrounding spectators can be heard cheering on the scuffle while others take part in their own fight. Security is seen coming to break up the melee before the video ends. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the fight.

The bad vibes must’ve been in the air that night. The Bruins lost 2-1 against the Blues. The two teams will face each other again for Game 6 on Sunday.

