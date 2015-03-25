Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update December 19, 2014

Second-guessed Broncos: Fox says he'd run the clock out again, while Elway stands by his coach

By | Associated Press
  • Broncos Elway
    Image 1 of 2

    John Elway, the Denver Broncos executive vice president of football operations, considers questions about his team's loss to the Blatimore Ravens in an AFC Playof game, during a news conference at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo., on Monday, Jan. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (The Associated Press)

  • a5348c80-Broncos Elway Football
    Image 2 of 2

    John Elway, the Denver Broncos executive vice president of football operations, considers questions about his team's loss to the Blatimore Ravens in an AFC playof game, during a news conference at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo., on Monday, Jan. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (The Associated Press)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – John Fox would tell Peyton Manning to take the knee again.

John Elway, of all people, agreed with that call.

Given 31 seconds, two timeouts, the ball at the 20 and one of the best quarterbacks in the game, the Broncos coach decided to run out the clock and head to overtime.

Result: Baltimore 38, Denver 35. End of season in Broncoland.

Fox said he felt good about the decision when he made it Saturday, toward the end of one of the most disheartening losses in the franchise's history. After rolling it around in his head during the last two sleepless nights, he stood by his decision.

"I'd do it again 10 times if it presented itself in that situation," he said Monday at Denver's season-ending news conference.

Elway, the quarterback-turned-front office executive, said he concurred.

___

Online: http://pro32.ap.org/poll and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL