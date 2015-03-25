Second-guessed Broncos: Fox says he'd run the clock out again, while Elway stands by his coach

next Image 1 of 2

John Fox would tell Peyton Manning to take the knee again.

John Elway, of all people, agreed with that call.

Given 31 seconds, two timeouts, the ball at the 20 and one of the best quarterbacks in the game, the Broncos coach decided to run out the clock and head to overtime.

Result: Baltimore 38, Denver 35. End of season in Broncoland.

Fox said he felt good about the decision when he made it Saturday, toward the end of one of the most disheartening losses in the franchise's history. After rolling it around in his head during the last two sleepless nights, he stood by his decision.

"I'd do it again 10 times if it presented itself in that situation," he said Monday at Denver's season-ending news conference.

Elway, the quarterback-turned-front office executive, said he concurred.

