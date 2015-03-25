SEC hires Herb Vincent from LSU as associate commissioner for communications

The Southeastern Conference has hired LSU administrator Herb Vincent as associate commissioner for communications.

The SEC announced Vincent's hiring on Friday. Currently LSU's associate vice chancellor for University Relations and senior associate athletics director, he starts with the league in September.

SEC Commissioner Mike Slive says Vincent "brings a wealth of experience as well as energy and passion for the SEC."

Vincent previously worked on the SEC staff from 1986-87 as assistant director of public relations. He has worked at LSU from 1998-2000 and again in various roles since 2002. In between, he worked as vice president for communications for the College Sports Southeast regional cable network.

He oversees communications, marketing and promotions for LSU, is the primary liaison with LSU Sports Properties and the department administrator for baseball.