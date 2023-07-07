Seattle officials say RV ‘remediation’ not prompted by MLB All-Star Game despite planned protest

Protesters are planning an "RV Park-In" for July 11 during MLB’s All-Star Game in Seattle despite officials saying the RV "remediation" in the SODO neighborhood is unrelated to the game.

Jaime Housen, director for communications for the Seattle mayors' office, told Fox News Digital the RV "remediation" in the SODO neighborhood of Seattle had been planned, and RV’s were not asked to move specifically due to the July 11 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.

RV campers were reportedly preparing to move from the area by the morning of July 5 after notices were posted advising them to leave, according to KOMO News.

Seattle officials said Unified Care Team crews were onsite Thursday in SODO "completing a previously scheduled encampment resolution and RV remediation."

"The UCT uses an objective prioritization matrix to help determine the encampments that most urgently need our attention," the Seattle mayor’s office said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The city’s homelessness response has had a steady and consistent focus on SODO over the last year and a half due to a high concentration of RVs and tents. We have not changed this process or approach in the lead up to the All-Star Game.

"Our work in SODO has been marked by urgency and compassion to bring those living unhoused indoors and connect them to services while working to keep our sidewalks, streets and public spaces clean and accessible to all."

Activists are planning an "RV park-in" for July 11 at midnight, according to a flyer obtained by The Daily Caller.

The flyers advised people living in RVs to move back to the SODO neighborhood at midnight July 11 once the city’s no parking zones expire.

"They’ve been pushing us around for months hoping to clear us out sight for the MLB All-Star game on July 11 – Let’s make sure their work was for nothing!" the flyer states.

A "party" is planned for 1 a.m. on July 11 to "celebrate getting one back over on the city," per the flyer.

The city has preparations in place to address potential protests, including for the "RV Park-In."

Seattle is hosting the MLB All-Star Game for the first time since 2001 and for the third time overall.