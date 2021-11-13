Expand / Collapse search
Seattle basketball coach resigns after using racial slur

Chris Victor is set to take over as the interim head coach

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
Seattle University men’s basketball head coach Jim Hayford resigned on Thursday after allegedly using the N-word around his team.

Hayford released a statement on his resignation to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

EVANSTON, IL - NOVEMBER 14: Jim Hayford yells at his time in the second half during a game between the Northwestern Wildcats and his former team the Eastern Washington Eagles on November 14, 2016, at the Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, IL. Wildcats won 86-72. 

"I have always held the belief that the use of racial slurs has no place in society, despite their origin," Hayford said.

Hayford, who is white, was originally placed on administrative leave on Nov. 5 after using the word after a black player said it. Hayford apologized to his team on Nov. 6 after Goodman’s report, but it didn’t go over well. Some players refused to accept Hayford’s apology and said they would never play for him again.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 09: Head Coach Jim Hayford of the Seattle Redhawks walks off the court after their 73-41 loss to the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena on December 09, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.

Hayford, 54, became Seattle U’s head coach in 2017. He amassed a 64-55 record with three seasons over .500. Hayford had head coaching stops at Sioux Falls, Whitworth and Eastern Washington before landing with the Redhawks.

Seattle U athletic director Shaney Fink issued a statement, saying that she has accepted Hayford’s resignation.

"The top priority within the Athletic Department is, and always will be, to support the wellbeing and success of our student athletes—in and out of the classroom and in their chosen sport," Fink said. "We are committed to advancing an athletic community that is inclusively excellent.

"We will take additional steps to ensure any concerns within the program are addressed and that all our student athletes are seen, heard, and supported. As part of our commitment, Seattle University has initiated a review of the climate within the program."

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 09: Head Coach Jim Hayford of the Seattle Redhawks walks off the court after their 73-41 loss to the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena on December 09, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.

Associate head coach Chris Victor will act as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Seattle U is 1-1 on the season after a 79-61 loss to Washington State on Friday.