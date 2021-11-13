Seahawks’ Russell Wilson is making a superhuman comeback to play against the Packers

On Oct. 7, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a tendon rupture, dislocation and two fractures to the middle finger of his throwing hand. The surgeon at the helm of the repair said Wilson’s fragmented finger was "the most severe injury he’s ever seen to the throwing hand of an NFL quarterback."

One month later, Russell Wilson is active and ready to take the field at Lambeau to help the 3-5 Seahawks beat the 7-2 Green Bay Packers in Week 10.

Like most feats performed by Wilson on the field, it took a superhuman effort to accomplish this swift comeback. But the returning quarterback made one thing evident: it wasn’t an easy process.

"We never stopped doing the work," Wilson responded, during a press session on Thursday. "I was always lifting. I was always moving. I was always running. I was always preparing my mind. I was visualizing every rep, every defender, where people would be and everything else."

Wilson was slated to miss roughly 6-8 weeks due to the injury sustained against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. He is now forecasted to beat the timetable by weeks. He added that taking on the tough work felt rewarding.

"I think a lot of people choose not to because it’s the easy way out, it’s the easy way around it. It may not be the cool thing or it may not be this and that. But when you love winning and the process of it all, you’ll do whatever it takes. I love the process."

Though tasked with picking the Seahawks up from a 1-2 run since his diagnosis and surgery, Wilson feels a refreshed sense of drive to win games, stemming from his recovery process.

"I’ve been blessed to be able to play all the games I’ve been able to play and all the things I’ve been able to do so far in this league," the quarterback said. "I feel like it’s a new beginning, it’s a new start and I feel like it’s time to get going again all over again."

Coming back from a shattered finger in four weeks to lead an NFL offense may be Wilson’s most standout achievement yet. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was stunned by the injury update.

"I mean, that’s so far ahead of schedule," Carroll said, per ESPN. "And anybody that’s ever had any of their kids or themselves break a bone, you know, you break your wrist or whatever, it’s six to eight weeks. This is four weeks and he’s playing NFL football and then he’s gonna play a football game on the fifth week."

Still third in the loaded NFC West scramble for the top spot, Seattle will need its streak of luck to continue, beyond Sunday afternoon’s matchup against Green Bay. The Seahawks are scheduled to face the rest of the West (Cardinals, 49ers and Rams) in the coming weeks.