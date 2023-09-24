Broncos' Garett Bolles distraught after blow out loss: 'All I’ve done is lost

Denver Broncos veteran offensive lineman Garett Bolles appeared to be distraught following his team’s blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Bolles told reporters from his changing station he was frustrated with the losses piling up. He has been with the Broncos since the 2017 season and has yet to play in the playoffs. Denver has not made the postseason since 2015, when they won the Super Bowl, and are now 0-3 to start 2023.

"S---," he replied when asked what some of the emotions were going through his head.

"I’m tired of losing, man. Been here for seven years and all I’ve done is lost and it’s frustrating," he told 9 News. "But at the same time, I know the dogs we have in our room. I know the dogs we have up front. I know the people we have in this facility, this organization. And we have winners – we do.

"We gotta figure it out. We gotta figure it out the hard way. But sometimes, when you hit rock bottom, you can’t keep going down. You gotta go up. The last three games – I thought that we battled. I thought we gave everything that we needed to give and we came up short. Today, it was just one of those fluky games."

Bolles expressed love and gratitude for his teammates and coaches regardless of the outcome on the field.

Miami won the game 70-20. The Dolphins hung 726 yards of total offense on the Broncos. Denver had 59 plays and mustered 363 total yards but only scored 20 points. Denver was down 35-13 at the half.

"We knew we were playing a real good offense but we've got to look closely at what we were doing," Broncos coach Sean Payton said. "When somebody runs the ball up and down the field like those guys did, and throws it up and down the field, it's not acceptable."

Denver plays fellow 0-3 squad Chicago Bears next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.