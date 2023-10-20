Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks' Jamal Adams hit with $50k fine for inappropriate conduct with concussion doctor on sideline: reports

Adams has missed three games so far this season

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The NFL handed down a $50,000 fine for Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams' verbal remarks and inappropriate contact with a concussion doctor on the sideline during last week's game against the Bengals, according to multiple reports.

Per ESPN, the NFL deemed that Adams "directed verbal remarks and made inappropriate physical conduct" with an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant near the Seahawks bench.

The doctor was reportedly preparing to evaluate Seahawks receiver Jake Bobo for a possible concussion when Adams engaged in the inappropriate conduct.

Jamal Adams lines up during a game

Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks lines up for a play in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bengals safety Dax Hill hit Bobo hard at the end of a 20-yard reception, drawing a flag for unnecessary roughness. Bobo lined up for the next play before referees stopped the game so he could be evaluated. He was ultimately cleared to return to the game.

Replays showed Adams repeatedly shouting, "He good!" as the consultant and Bobo walked toward the medical tent. However, those videos did not show any physical contact between Adams and the consultant.

Jamal Adams walks off the field

Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts as he walks to the locker room after suffering a concussion during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

It was the second incident in as many games between Adams and an independent physician.

In the Seahawks win over the New York Giants in a Monday night game in Week 4, Adams was ruled out with a concussion and was then caught on camera yelling at a consultant on Seattle’s sideline. 

Adams issued a public apology. The veteran safety was ultimately not punished.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.