Seahawks' Jamal Adams hit with $50k fine for inappropriate conduct with concussion doctor on sideline: reports

The NFL handed down a $50,000 fine for Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams' verbal remarks and inappropriate contact with a concussion doctor on the sideline during last week's game against the Bengals, according to multiple reports.

Per ESPN, the NFL deemed that Adams "directed verbal remarks and made inappropriate physical conduct" with an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant near the Seahawks bench.

The doctor was reportedly preparing to evaluate Seahawks receiver Jake Bobo for a possible concussion when Adams engaged in the inappropriate conduct.

Bengals safety Dax Hill hit Bobo hard at the end of a 20-yard reception, drawing a flag for unnecessary roughness. Bobo lined up for the next play before referees stopped the game so he could be evaluated. He was ultimately cleared to return to the game.

Replays showed Adams repeatedly shouting, "He good!" as the consultant and Bobo walked toward the medical tent. However, those videos did not show any physical contact between Adams and the consultant.

It was the second incident in as many games between Adams and an independent physician.

In the Seahawks win over the New York Giants in a Monday night game in Week 4, Adams was ruled out with a concussion and was then caught on camera yelling at a consultant on Seattle’s sideline.

Adams issued a public apology. The veteran safety was ultimately not punished.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.